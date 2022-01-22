Faith Hill and Tim McGraw share bittersweet news about 1883 The couple star in the Yellowstone spinoff

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been blowing fans away with their performances in 1883, but they had some news about the show for fans this week which left them with mixed emotions.

The country music couple play husband and wife in the drama and have been enjoying filming their first on-screen role together.

READ: Last episode of 1883 pulled from schedule - find out why

However, Tim revealed that sadly they won't be shooting for much longer as they're already wrapping season one.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the first trailer for Yellowstone prequel 1883

He shared an image on Instagram of his and Faith's chairs emblazoned with their names.

A tent was lit up on set behind them and the photo was picturesque.

Underneath he wrote: "One of the last nights on set... Bittersweet #1883."

MORE: Tim McGraw sparks reaction with rare insight into raising kids with Faith Hill

MORE: Faith Hill's unexpected answer to Tim McGraw's marriage proposal sparks major reaction

Fans weighed in and commented: "Love this show. The last episode though had me balling," and a second added: "1883 is so good. Love it. I can't wait to watch the rest of the series."

Faith and Tim are almost finished with season one

Others said they were sad it was coming to an end and hoped there would be a season two of the prequel to Kevin Costner's Yellowstone.

MORE: Tim McGraw recalls 'life-changing' moment in relationship with Faith Hill

MORE: See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

1883 has become incredibly popular since it hit the small screen. The show follows the Dutton family before they founded their Montana cattle ranch, and airs on Paramount +.

Faith and Tim played husband and wife

It debuted on 19 December and has received huge praise from viewers since its release. The official synopsis for the show reads: "1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana."

Ahead of the release date, Faith said that working in the show was "the opportunity of a lifetime".

She said: "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team."

Tim, meanwhile, described it as "a dream job".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.