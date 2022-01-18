When will Yellowstone return for season five? The Kevin Costner-led drama will coming back

Yellowstone has gained a huge following over the last few years and its season four finale drew explosively large numbers for the Paramount Network.

However, there's just one question of fans' lips - when should we expect the hit show to return for season five? Keep reading for everything we know…

The Western melodrama, starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes, has not been officially renewed for a fifth season yet, but fans shouldn't let that worry them. Given the fact that the show broke viewing records with its season four finale, it seems almost impossible to imagine Paramount not giving season five the green light.

Moreover, Yellowstone's executive producer, David Glasser, has revealed that season five is not only already in the works but has a tentative air date already.

Despite being kept busy with Yellowstone prequel series 1883 as well as new series Mayor of Kingstown and upcoming spinoff 6666, he said that creator and writer Taylor Sheridan has already begun working on the fifth instalment.

Season five will land on screens this fall

"I think the show is still maturing, and there's still a lot of stories to tell," David told Variety. "I know with Taylor, he's got a lot to say and a lot to write. He's deep into season five of Yellowstone now. He's got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about."

He added that production is expected to start in May and, if all goes to plan, season five will arrive on screens in the fall. That means we'll probably see new episodes sometime between September and December 2022.

Paramount bosses could be eyeing up an early November premiere date once again. As fans will know, season four broke from tradition and began airing in November instead of June like the first three instalments.

