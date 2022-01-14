Tim McGraw was a method actor on set of 1883, says co-star Eric Nelsen 1883 is on Paramount+

Tim McGraw has been praised by his 1883 co-star Eric Nelsen, despite being branded an "intense method" actor. Tim stars as James Dutton, alongside his real-life wife Faith Hill who stars as James' wife Margaret.

Eric plays Ennis, a young rancher who falls for the Dutton's daughter Elsa (played by Isobel May), and he has shared that Tim kept in character even when the cameras weren't rolling to "intimidate" Eric, revealing that although Tim was the "big brother" on set, always singing or "goofing off", the real-life father-of-three also liked to riff on his character.

Eric explained that when the cameras stopped rolling Tim was "a lot more method than I was expecting him to be on certain days" and "there would be times where I would just catch him just staring at me when we weren't even filming".

Speaking to Wide Open Country, he added: "He would just be on the other side of the room, just like really giving me a glare, trying to intimidate me.

"Of course, it worked every single time. And he's, like, still really intense."

Luckily it was all in jest and the pair would always laugh about it at the end of the day, but Eric concluded: "He's pretty good about putting that fear of God in somebody with those eyes."

Eric plays rancher Ennis

Faith and Tim, both 54, have been happily married since 1996 and together they share three daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and 20-year-old Audrey.

The pair are now starring together in the highly-anticipated Yellowstone spinoff 1883.

Tim and Faith star as the Duttons

Set nearly 150 years before the events of Yellowstone, the new series shines a light on the Dutton family's humble beginnings, with the pair playing early 19th century travelers, the ancestors of Yellowstone family, as they travel through the Great Plains to the Wild West.

The country music power couple are joined by a number of huge names, including two-time Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.

