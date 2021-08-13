It's been a long wait, but Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie is finally back on our screens. The brilliant show, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, released four brand new episodes from the seventh and final season on Friday – and, luckily for fans, there's more to come!

The actresses made the exciting announcement on social media via the official Twitter account for Netflix informing viewers that they wanted to give audiences something "special" while they finish filming the season.

Jane, who plays Grace Hanson on the show, could be seen in a video telling fans: "Hi, I'm Jane Fonda, and this is Lily Tomlin," before her co-star, who plays Frankie Bergstein, added: "We've missed you! But more important, you've missed us. So we're here to announce…"

Jane continued: "As you know, we've been filming the final season of Grace and Frankie," as Lily interjected: "That's the second thing. We've got to tell them the first thing," adding: "The first four episodes of season seven are out now."

"But don't worry there's plenty more to come. We just wanted to give you something special until we finish the rest of the season," finished Jane, as she then humorously rolled her eyes at her co-stars's witty comments.

New episodes from season seven are out now!

Fans were naturally thrilled with the announcement and flooded the replies sharing their excitement. One person said: "YESSS QUEENS", as another tweeted: "Ahhh thank you!! Can't wait to watch it." A third wrote: "OH MY GOODNESS THANK YOU."

The show confirmed it would be finishing with season seven back in 2019. Jane and Lily released a statement to Variety at the time, which read: "We're equally thrilled and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will probably be back for its seventh, however final, season.

"We're so thankful that our show has been in a position to deal with issues that have connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We'll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as most of the fans will, but we will still be around. We've outlasted so many things - just hope we do not outlast the world."

