Sweet Magnolias fans boycott season two amid controversy

Sweet Magnolias made its return to Netflix this week but may experience lower than usual viewing numbers due to the fact that many fans have decided to boycott the series following the controversy surrounding series regular Jamie Lynn Spears.

In the first season, the former Zoey 101 star had a supporting role as Noreen Fitzgibbons, the pregnant mistress-turned-fiancee of Maddie's ex-husband, Bill. However, she has been upped to a series regular in season two and has a much more prominent role in the new episodes. She is involved in several major storylines, including the birth of her and Bill's daughter and a reconciliation with JoAnna Garcia Swisher's character, Maddie.

However, many fans were left hoping that she would not be making a comeback given that her character skipped town at the end of season one and, of course, because of Jamie's off-screen drama with famous sister Britney Spears over the last year.

Ever since the #FreeBritney movement was thrust into the spotlight following the release of the eye-opening HBO documentary Framing Britney Spears in early 2021, Jamie has come under fire for not supporting Britney's conservatorship battle while continuing to profit from her stardom.

As HELLO! reported at the time, fans were vocal about their plans to boycott the show's second season unless Jamie Lynn was removed from the cast - and it seems that they have stayed true to their word.

Fans want Jamie Lynn Spears to be dropped from the show

Taking to Twitter on Friday 4 February as season two landed on the streaming platform, one fan wrote: "I wish Jamie Lynn Spears wasn't in @SweetMagnolias so I could watch it! But nope - standing strong - won't watch it."

Another said: "Still refusing to watch @SweetMagnolias (which was a favorite) since @Netflix didn't edit @JamieLynnSpears out," while someone else added: "I love Sweet Magnolias but Jamie Lynn being in it is a major downside. Not a person I'd want on my screen."

A fourth was disappointed to see that the show had not made any efforts to minimise Jamie Lynn's screen time amid the controversy. They wrote: "I really thought we weren't going to see Jamie Lynn Spears this season...." alongside an eye roll emoji.

