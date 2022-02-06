Meet the cast of gripping new BBC drama Chloe We cannot wait to watch this…

If you're on the hunt for a brand new series to get stuck into, then BBC's latest offering Chloe could be one to add to your list. The gripping drama, which is written by the director behind Sex Education, tells the story of one girls' obsession with a mysterious woman she comes across online.

Viewers will even recognise one of the leading stars in the cast. Erin Doherty, perhaps best-known for her role as Princess Anne in Netflix's The Crown, plays Becky – one of the main characters in the show. Ahead of the first episode this weekend, meet the full cast below…

Erin Doherty as Becky

Becky, played by Erin Doherty, is a lonely young woman who looks after her mother in their small seaside flat. Becky uses social media as her escape and suddenly comes across her estranged friend, Chloe Fairbourne.

Soon, she becomes enamoured with Chloe's picture-perfect life on Instagram, but when Chloe suddenly dies, Becky decides to move in on her friendship group – but with dramatic repercussions. Erin is known for her role in The Crown, Call the Midwife and Les Miserables.

The Crown actress Erin Doherty plays Becky

Poppy Gilbert as Chloe

Chloe seemingly lives an enviable lifestyle judging by her online presence – and it's this which draws Becky in. However, her sudden death throws a major spanner in the works and Becky suddenly finds her world unravelling. Chloe is played by Poppy Gilbert and viewers will, more recently, recognise her from her part as 'Barbie' in Netflix's Stay Close.

Poppy Gilbert as titular character, Chloe

Billy Howle as Elliot

Elliot is Chloe's widower who is left bereft after his wife's sudden passing. However, there's more than meets the eye with Elliot and it transpires he's capable of keeping dark secrets from those closest to him. Billy Howle, who plays the character, is no stranger to BBC dramas, having appeared in The Serpent in 2021. He's also appeared in Star Wars, The Beast Must Die and MotherFatherSon.

Elliot is played by Billy Howle

Akshay Khanna as Anish

Akshay Khanna plays Anish, who is Elliot's best friend from University, who now run a business together. Askshay's previous acting credits include Grace and Grantchester.

Anish is played by Akshay Khanna

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Livia

Livia is a young professional who was one of Chloe's closest friends, so feels a wave of emotion and guilt following Chloe's death. Livia is played by actress Pippa Bennett-Warner, who has previous credits in shows like Roadkill, Death in Paradise and Vera.

Livia is Chloe's best friend

Jack Farthing as Richard

Jack Farthing plays Richard, who is described as the 'party boy' of Chloe's friendship group. Audiences may recognise Jack from his roles in The Riot Club and Poldark.

Richard is played by Jack Farthing (right)

Other cast members include, Eloise Thomas, Natasha Atherton, Orlando James and Brandon Michael Hall.

