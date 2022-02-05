Death in Paradise viewers react to major change following Josephine Jobert's exit Did you enjoy the latest episode?

The Death in Paradise detective team saw a bit of a shakeup in the latest episode, following the devastating departure of Josephine Jobert's DS Florence Cassell.

In the fifth episode of season 11, the newest recruit Sergeant Naomi Thomas, played by Shantol Jackson, stepped up to the role of DS after proving that she had what it takes to be a brilliant partner for Neville. Elsewhere in the show, Ginny Holder, who has been playing supporting character Darlene Curtis on the show since 2018, made a comeback and accepted the offer to join the team as a voluntary police officer.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the shakeup, one viewer said: "Darlene, DS Thomas, some changes have been made but the new station team certainly sounds refreshing and very exciting! #DeathinParadise."

Another wrote: "Aw, good for Neville for recognising Naomi's talent," while third added: "Of course, Naomi has the DS job! She's a great police officer!"

Sergeant Naomi Thomas has stepped into Florence's shoes

Elsewhere in the episode, Neville received a surprise visit from his laidback sister Izzy who decided to fly out to Saint Marie for a short trip after he didn't respond to the many messages she left for him.

It's not known how long Izzy will be stopping by, but chatting to HELLO! for Under the Palms, Élizabeth Bourgine revealed that her character, Mayoress Catherine Bordey and Izzy will have an important storyline together this season.

She said: "The actress playing Izzy is really fun, and we have excellent scenes coming, but I can't tell you because it's a secret… it's full of surprises, and even Catherine will be very surprised!

"I love it because I didn't know – I asked, 'What will happen between Izzy and Catherine?' and they said, 'We can't tell you, you'll see.'" We can't wait!

