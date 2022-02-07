Chloe: viewers left 'confused' after episode one

The BBC's highly-anticipated psychological thriller, Chloe, made its debut on Sunday night and viewers have been left "confused" after the first episode.

MORE: Meet the cast of gripping new BBC drama Chloe

The series stars The Crown's Erin Doherty as Becky, who becomes obsessed with her estranged friend Chloe's seemingly perfect life on social media.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What did you think of episode one?

Viewers were left stumped by the first episode, which saw Becky attempt to grow closer to Chloe's friends following her sudden death.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "Has anyone got a manual to #Chloe? I am so confused," while another added: "Anyone else totally confused or is it just me? #Chloe."

MORE: Death in Paradise viewers react to major change following Josephine Jobert's exit

MORE: Outlander creator reveals prequel series is in the works - details

A third person commented: "I really enjoyed it, even though I am a bit confused as to what's going on."

Viewers were left confused after the first episode

Another viewer defended the drama, suggesting that viewers aren't supposed to know exactly what is going on in the first episode of a psychological thriller, writing: "The amount of people getting angry that they don’t understand every single thing that’s happening in the very first episode of a six-part psychological thriller," while a second fan agreed, commenting: "Really enjoyed the first episode of #Chloe on BBC tonight. Not sure why everyone is saying they don’t understand what’s going on. If they stayed and watched until the end of the episode some of their questions would have been answered."

Other fans praised the first episode, with one person writing: "Ooh #Chloe is gripping. Love location spotting around Bristol too," while another added: "Gripping first episode of #Chloe on BBC. Sharp and witty writing, brilliantly directed. A great example of allowing the audience to fill in the gaps as opposed to spoon-feeding them exposition. Can’t wait to watch the rest."

The Crown's Erin Doherty stars in the series

A third person agreed, writing: "Binged two episodes and might have to finish the series today. Interesting twists, very calculated - great cast too."

For those who have yet to watch the drama, it follows Becky, a lonely young woman who has been watching her estranged friend Chloe Fairbourne via her perfect social media posts for some time. After Chloe's sudden death, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the lives of Chloe's friends to find out what happened to her.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.