Are you watching Trigger Point? The ITV drama, starring Vicky McClure as the lead, continued on Sunday evening with the third episode – but it seems that fans watching at home have been pretty divided over what they think of the crime drama.

Taking to social media, some admitted they have been left feeling disappointed that the show has not yet "picked up pace". One person wrote: "Seriously disappointed in the #triggerpoint @ITV thought it would be action packed viewing every week. Still watching and hoping."

WATCH: The official trailer for ITV's Trigger Point

A second added: "Really disappointed about #TriggerPoint was so looking forward to it when the trailers started just keep waiting for it to get good… is it just me?" Another agreed, writing: "Think her brother Karl's involved… not gripping me like I hoped it would. #TriggerPoint."

Meanwhile, other TV fans are invested in the drama, which has been created by Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio. One even made a witty reference to Line of Duty in their review, tweeting: "Jesus Mary and a wee donkey *H* is back - it’s another inside job @Vicky_McClure #TriggerPoint… Tense though, great viewing x."

Are you a fan of Trigger Point?

A second fan was equally impressed and wrote on Twitter: "Watched the first 3 episodes of trigger point last night. Such a gripping watch. Can’t believe I now have to wait a week for the next one. Great drama #itv #TriggerPoint @Vicky_McClure @warrenisbrown."

The official synopsis from ITV reads: "Reckless and out of control, Lana is ex-military and pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten the capital during a terrorist summer campaign.

"Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can't help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit. It's a terrifying thought, but against all odds, how does she prove it and discover the bomber's real identity?"

