Phillip Schofield reveals exciting update amid This Morning absence Will Phillip be back on our TV screens soon?

This Morning viewers will be pleased to know that Phillip Schofield may well be back on our TV screens soon. Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, the 59-year-old revealed he has tested negative in his latest lateral flow.

Although Phillip will still need another negative rapid lateral flow test before he can return to his job. Sharing a snap of his result, he remarked: "Oh hello! What do we have here?" He also added a meme of a smiley face showing a fingers-crossed sign.

Over the past few days, the TV star has been forced to spend time at home after testing positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, Phillip's presenting duties were temporarily taken over by Stephen Mulhern, who stepped in to front Dancing On Ice with Holly Willoughby.

The government guidelines currently state that people with COVID-19 in England can end their self-isolation after five full days, as long as they test negative on day five and day six.

On Thursday, Phillip shared a funny meme from his isolation which showed a positive lateral flow device alongside a photo-shopped version of a test result that read 'Go to the pub'. He captioned the photo: "The one I keep getting [and] the one I want!!!" before adding: "Feeling 100% well in quarantine."

Phillip shared his latest result on Instagram

The father-of-two revealed on social media that he had tested positive for coronavirus via a Lateral Flow Test last Monday, but assured his fans he was feeling okay.

Sharing a picture of his positive test on his Instagram Stories, he wrote: "Well [expletive]!!" alongside a face-palm emoji, adding: "Currently just a slightly sore throat."

