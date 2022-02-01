Phillip Schofield's This Morning replacement announced after testing positive for COVID-19 He revealed the news on Instagram

Phillip Schofield has tested positive for COVID-19. The father-of-two made the announcement on Monday night, simply sharing a lateral flow showing two red lines.

"Well [expletive]!!" he said alongside a face palm emoji. He revealed his symptoms, writing: "Currently just a slightly sore throat."

This Morning has announced that Alison Hammond will be replacing Phillip on Tuesday. On Monday, Phillip hosted the show alongside Rochelle Humes, whilst on Sunday evening, he and Holly Willoughby joined forces to host Dancing on Ice.

Rochelle has been replacing Holly for a few weeks as the mother-of-three focuses on filming for the new BBC show Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival, HELLO! understands.

The show, which she is fronting alongside comedian Lee Mack, will "follow a group of soul-searching celebrities as they embark on an epic adventure of self-improvement, and face a unique test of mental strength like no other, under the guidance of 'extreme athlete' and well-being icon Wim Hof, AKA 'The Iceman'," the BBC says.

At the time, Rochelle announced her temporary role on Instagram, posting: "Back at @thismorning. In for my girl @hollywilloughby for the next few weeks…Hope to see you at 10."

