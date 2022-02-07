Phillip Schofield makes cheeky dig at Stephen Mulhern following Dancing on Ice debut Stephen stepped in as Phillip’s replacement

Phillip Schofield was among the viewers who tuned in to watch Dancing on Ice on Sunday.

The This Morning star was unable to host the show this week after testing positive for coronavirus.

He was replaced at the last minute by Stephen Mulhern, who stepped in to front the programme with Holly Willoughby – and Phillip had some thoughts to share after watching Stephen's debut.

He shared a video on Instagram Stories showing Holly speaking about his absence from the show. "For the first time in history, he won't be here, but I know he's watching at home," Holly said at the opening. "We're sending you lots of love Phil. However, the lovely Stephen Mulhern has stepped in."

Phillip tuned in to watch Dancing on Ice

Alongside the clip, Phillip wrote: "Well this is an experience I never expected!! I'm loving watching at home with a G&T!! Enjoy Stephen Mulhern!"

A short time later, he returned to social media to react to Stephen's admission he was loving his time on DOI. "Not too much fun Mulhern, I know where you live," he quipped.

Stephen went down a storm with DOI viewers

Stephen went down a storm with viewers on Sunday, who took to Twitter to applaud his appearance. Holly was also thrilled; it was the first time that the pair have presented together since their days on children's television.

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a selfie with Stephen following his debut and wrote: "Standing ovation for @stephenmulhern after being parachuted in at the last minute tonight… loved sharing the screen with you again after 16 years… well done Darlin."

Phillip has tested positive for COVID

Speaking ahead of his appearance, Stephen said: "I'm very much looking forward to being back hosting alongside my good friend Holly this weekend. It's big shoes to fill and I'm wishing Phillip a speedy recovery. I'm a big fan of Dancing on Ice and for one night only I'm thrilled to be rink side watching the action unfold. It's going to be unbelievable!"

