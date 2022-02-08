Strictly Come Dancing finalist John Whaite has shared a sweet reunion photo alongside his fellow tour star, Luba Mushtuk, following his recent COVID scare.

The dancer and former Bake Off star, who reached the final of the 2021 series with Johannes Radebe, could be seen in a gorgeous snap shared on his Instagram alongside the professional as he wrote: "Bless this gorgeous lady @lubamushtuk."

John was no doubt pleased to be back among the gang after he was forced to miss shows in Glasglow on Sunday following his positive Lateral Flow Test result. On Sunday, he explained to his fans: "I've got a little bit of bad news I'm afraid. A lateral flow this morning has come back positive so I now have to sit here in this glamorous captivity until a result of a PCR comes back."

He continued: "I'm triple jabbed, I had coronavirus in the summer so, I'm hoping it's just a false positive. But that does mean that I won't be able to perform today or tonight in Glasgow so I am very, very, very, very sorry if anyone was hoping to see me shake my thing on the dancefloor today."

John loved being back with Strictly co-stars

Fortunately, Monday brought better news for the TV personality, as he announced that his lateral flow was evidently incorrect, as his PCR revealed he was negative – meaning he could return to the stage!

Fans flooded John's comment section with well-wishes and messages explaining their happiness that he was back. One said: "Great to see you back in sparkles," as a second added: "So pleased you back dancing tonight."

A third wrote: "So glad you are back dancing. Saw you on Saturday afternoon. Loved every second of the show. Such powerful performances by you and Rose plus your amazing professional partners. Thank you for an incredible show xx."

