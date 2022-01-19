Strictly's John Whaite jumps to Rose Ayling-Ellis' defence and makes Giovanni Pernice 'suffer' The stars are preparing for the Strictly tour

Giovanni Pernice has enlisted John Whaite's help in order to get him into shape - and the TV presenter certainly put the professional dancer through his paces.

After hitting the gym together during the Strictly Come Dancing tour rehearsals, John took to his Instagram Stories to reveal he didn't go easy on Giovanni and used the opportunity as payback for all his tough training sessions with fellow competitor Rose Ayling-Ellis.

WATCH: John Whaite makes Giovanni Pernice suffer

Sharing a snap of the pro dancer on the floor after breaking a sweat, John remarked: "rose.a.e I did this for you babe #revenge @giovannipernice."

Giovanni had told his fans: "Just so you know that by the end of the tour, I'm going to look like this guy [John]. He's training me, today is the first day – he's got some muscle hasn't he?"

The stars are currently preparing for the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Arena Tour, which kicks off on Thursday and ends on the 13 February.

John later shared this snap of Giovanni

Meanwhile, earlier this week, John touched upon Rose's historic win on Strictly. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he revealed that Rose "made it quite clear" that two decades ago, deaf people "like her" may not have even been employed.

He said: "I was chatting to Rose on the day of the final in rehearsals and she made it quite clear that 20 years ago, a girl like her wouldn't have even had a job and that's how far we've come and that's how amazing she is to have broken down so many boundaries.

"So she, for me, is the worthy winner and I knew she was going to win it from the very start," he added.

