Richard Madeley couldn't help recalling his wife Judy Finnigan's awards show mishap following popstar Anne-Marie's fall at the BRITS on Tuesday night.

MORE: Anne-Marie takes a tumble on stage during performance at BRIT Awards 2022

The singer took a tumble during her performance at last night's event but managed to plough on without missing a single note. She joked about the fall on Twitter later on in the evening, writing: "Didn't need my left ankle anyway."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anne-Marie took a tumble at the 2022 BRIT Awards

Discussing the moment on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Richard remembered his own wife's unfortunate blunder at the 2000 National Television Awards.

While accepting an award for This Morning, the presenter suffered a major wardrobe malfunction when her top popped open to expose her bra. Neither of them realised at the time and her bra remained exposed until John Leslie ran up on stage to pull her top back together.

MORE: Susanna Reid defends Duchess of Cornwall following public criticism

MORE: Susanna Reid shocked as Ben Shephard makes very cheeky swipe at GMB co-stars

Chatting about Anne-Marie's stumble, Richard said: "What is it about award ceremonies? At least she didn't reveal her bra."

Anne-Marie fell during her performance at the BRIT Awards

The comment got a giggle out of fellow host Susanna Reid who said: "For all the younger viewers, can you explain?"

He went on to explain the unfortunate moment: "We were at the National Television Awards and Judy had said in the hotel room before we left, 'I haven't brought my matching bra. It doesn't matter, no one will know.'

"We win the award and we go up and unbeknownst to either of us because we are looking out to the audience, the clasp that held Judy's top together opened to reveal an unmatching bra and we didn't know."

Richard recalled his wife's awkward moment at the NTAs

Susanna replied: "Does Judy thank you for bringing this up again on national television?"

"She's written about it loads of times," said Richard. "She's over it now.

"John Leslie came running up the stairs and closed Judy's dress for her," he added.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.