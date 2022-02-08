Anne-Marie takes a tumble on stage during performance at BRIT Awards 2022 The British singer took a tumble during her performance

Anne-Marie provedthat nothing can stop her after she encountered a mishap during the opening moments of her performance at the 2022 Brit Awards.

MORE: Adele floors crowds with jaw-dropping look at the BRIT Awards 2022

The British singer took a tumble as she made her way down a set of steps while singing her hit song Don't Play alongside collaborators KSI and Digital Farm Animals. However, like a true professional, she was able to carry on as if nothing happened. You can check out the epic moment below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anne-Marie takes a tumble on stage during performance at BRIT Awards 2022

Dressed in a sparkly red dress, the 30-year-old Essex-born singer appeared to lose her footing as she walked down a set of steps. She dropped to the floor but continued to sing as the crowd cheered her on.

MORE: Best dressed stars at The BRIT Awards 2022: Adele, Maya Jama and more

MORE: Who is BRIT Awards 2022 host Mo Gilligan's famous girlfriend?

Viewers watching at home were left impressed by the singer's quick recovery. One wrote: "Omg, Anne-Marie's fall was worse than I thought! What a pro carrying on as though nothing happened #BRITs."

Anne-Marie was able to see the funny side of things after her fall

Someone else said: "Phenomenal recovery by Anne-Marie," while another viewer wrote: "Well Anne Marie recovered from her fall like an absolute queen."

MORE: Who is BRIT Awards 2022 host Mo Gilligan's famous girlfriend?

A fourth gushed: "An incredible woman who know how to put on a show and carry on with class."

Anne-Marie herself wasted no time in addressing the mishap, taking to Twitter just minutes later - and thankfully she saw the funny side. She wrote: “Didn’t need my left ankle anyway.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.