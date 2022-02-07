Susanna Reid defends Duchess of Cornwall following public criticism The presenter has met the royal on "a number of occasions"

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid has defended the Duchess of Cornwall following criticism from the show's viewers on Monday morning.

The presenter said that the royal was "lovely" after tweets from the ITV show's viewers indicated that the public is not "ready to accept Queen Camilla".

WATCH: The Queen’s 70-year reign in 70 pictures

The comment comes after the Queen announced that it is her "sincere wish" that Camila holds the title of Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

Teasing a debate about the Queen's decision on the programme, presenter Richard Madeley said: "Still to come, Her Majesty has expressed her quote 'sincere wish' for the Duchess of Cornwall to become Queen Consort when Charles ultimately takes the thrown.

"But are the British public ready to accept Queen Camilla, judging by your responses here this morning, a lot of you don't think so, we will be debating that later."

Susanna Reid has met the Duchess of Cornwall on "a number of occasions"

Susanna added: "Yeah, I think she is lovely, it is a misjudgement!"

The broadcaster reiterated her support for Camilla during the debate by agreeing with Richard's comments about the royal being "wonderful".

"The vast majority of people contacting us say they are not happy with Camilla becoming Queen ultimately," said Richard. "But these are all people, and I include myself in this, who have never met her and every single person I have ever met over the years who has actually bumped into Camilla or met her at some 'do', including Susanna here, say that she's wonderful."

The Queen wishes for Camilla to be titled Queen Consort when Charles becomes King

Susanna agreed, nodding her head and adding: "I've met her on a number of occasions."

The Queen announced her decision on Saturday in a statement marking the 70th anniversary of her accession. The message read: "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

