The Tinder Swindler on Netflix is one of the most popular titles on the streaming platform at the moment. And now, the story, which focuses on convicted fraudster, Simon Leviev, and how he conned three women out of huge sums of money after meeting them on Tinder, is getting a follow-up in the form of a podcast.

During Wednesday's episode of This Morning, Cecilie Fjellhøy, one of the three women who Simon conned, appeared alongside with one of the producers behind the film, Felicity Morris, to discuss what's next.

Felicity, who also worked as a producer on other Netflix smash-hit, Don't F*** With Cats, explained how there was more to the story, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "We've actually been doing a podcast to sit alongside the film, the film is 90 minutes but there's more story of this. It's called The Making of a Swindler."

Cecilie appears in the documentary as the first woman to tell her story of how she met Simon, who was born Shimon Hayut, on the dating app and soon fell in love.

After a number of luxurious dates, Simon began relying on Cecilie to hand him over huge sums of money via credit cards and bank loans in order to cover his lavish lifestyle after he said his "enemies" were tracking his payments.

Cecilie and Felicity appeared on This Morning together

Cecilie opened up further to the ITV presenters about when she became suspicious: "You always have hindsight, but in the end you just become so mentally drained because you're under so much pressure and [there's] threats from him, and the money isn't coming in.

"I had creditors coming after me, so in the end he turned on me when he was saying he'd lost a deal he was working on and it was 'Sorry him' not 'Sorry me' and that's when I was like, physically my body was telling me I need to do something."

Shimon Hayut legally changed his name to Simon Leviev and began his elaborate scams - which including tricking his dates into believing that he was the son of real-life Russian-Israeli diamond mogul Lev Leviev.

Simon was caught in 2019 by Interpol and Isreali police and was sentenced to 15 months behind bars for fraud-related offences. He was also made to pay victims NIS 150,000 [Israeli currency], which equals around £35,000 or $43,000. However, he was released in early 2020 after serving just five months of jail time. He continues to protest his innocence.

