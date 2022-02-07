The Tinder Swindler: Simon Leviev reacts to shocking Netflix documentary Simon is the subject matter of the docu-film that has gripped TV fans

Simon Leviev, the subject of Netflix's brand new documentary film, The Tinder Swindler, has reacted to the response on social media regarding his portrayal in the new release.

The true-crime programme exposes the crimes Simon, who was born Shimon Hayut, committed in recent years which saw him tricking multiple women out of millions of dollars after meeting them on a dating app.

Despite being convicted of fraud and serving 15 months in prison, Shimon protested he was going to share "his side" of the story following the growing popularity of the film.

Shortly after the release, he wrote on Instagram: "I will share my side of the story in the next few days when I have sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and myself. Until then, please keep an open mind and heart."

The documentary film has fascinated viewers since it landed on Netflix

Simon also shared an Instagram Reel of himself among friends in a lavish mansion, which was met with critical comments from fans. However, as of Monday, the 33-year-old's account has since been made private.

Shimon Hayut went by the name of Simon Leviev during his elaborate scams so as to trick his dates into believing that he was the son of real-life Russian-Israeli diamond mogul Lev Leviev. While Lev, who is known as the 'King of Diamonds', has five children, none of them are called Simon.

The film focuses on three women in particular, Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte, who were all duped into believing Simon was living a millionaire lifestyle through his inheritance in 2018.

Shimon was arrested in 2019

Shimon was caught in 2019 by Interpol and Isreali police and was sentenced to 15 month behind bars for fraud-related offences. He was also made to pay victims NIS 150,000 [Israeli currency], which equals around £35,000 or $43,000. However, he was released in early 2020 after serving just five months of jail time.

The Tinder Swindler has shot straight to the number one trending titles on the streaming platform and has generated plenty of responses from shocked audiences watching at home. Many have been praising the three women who all played a huge part in bringing Shimon to justice.

One fan summed it up by sharing a screenshot of Ayleen Charlotte as they wrote: "This woman made the entire documentary worth it. Scammed the scammer and secured the bag whilst doing it. Icon #TheTinderSwindler."

