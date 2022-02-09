Phillip Schofield makes return to This Morning after covid absence The presenter joined Holly Willoughby on Wednesday's show

Phillip Schofield has finally returned to This Morning after being absent from the show since last Monday.

The presenter was forced to isolate after testing positive for coronavirus last week, causing him to miss several This Morning shows as well as last Sunday's Dancing on Ice.

Phillip rejoined his usual presenting partner Holly Willoughby on Wednesday's show after testing negative for the virus for two whole days.

He celebrated the good news by posting a picture of his negative lateral flow test to Instagram on Wednesday. He captioned the image: "It's official!!! Two days negative... I'm FREEEEE."

Holly Willoughby also announced Phillip's freedom from isolation on Tuesday's show. She said: "We do have some good news because, it's been lovely with Alison, but Phil yesterday had a Covid negative test and today is negative again so today he is released! He is free into the world.

Phillip posted his negative lateral flow test to Instagram

"He can finally go out and get some food in his fridge," she added.

The government guidelines currently state that people with COVID-19 in England can end their self-isolation after five full days, as long as they test negative on day five and day six, meaning Phillip is now free from isolation after testing negative for two days.

During his absence, the This Morning host was replaced by stand-in presenter Josie Gibson as well as Friday host Alison Hammond, who each took their turn to fill in for the dad-of-two.

The iconic duo are back together

Meanwhile, Stephen Mulhern took over Phillip's presenting duties for last Sunday's Dancing on Ice and received high praise from fans of the show. Viewers took to Twitter to applaud the stand-in host. One person said: "Give Stephen the job full time," whilst a second added: "Stephen, you made the show."

Wednesday's This Morning will be the first time in three weeks that the iconic presenting duo will have fronted the show. Holly recently returned to the programme after spending two weeks away filming for her new BBC show Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival.

