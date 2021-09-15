Jessica Chastain makes a stunning transformation in the glammest metallic dress 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Jessica Chastain wowed as she hit the red carpet of the Eyes of Tammy Faye premiere in New York City, giving a nod to the late evangelist she plays in the film.

The Oscar winner dazzled Tuesday night in a silver metallic Burberry by Riccardo Tisci dress that gave disco ball vibes and featured cutout detailing at the bust line.

Jessica looked incredible in a Burberry metallic dress at the premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, completed the look with Aresa New York silver earrings and matching silver metallic Burberry heels.

The Scenes from a Marriage star’s hairstylist, Renato Campora, coiffed her fiery red hair in wavy curls full of body, which added a 70's-inspired edge, and Jessica also rocked a bold red lip that matched her locks.

On the way to the premiere, the actress went live on Instagram in her private car, and gave fans the chance to ask questions while she was stuck in traffic in Times Square.

One asked about the inspiration for her look, to which she replied: "I wanted to do a little Studio 54 and I thought if here's any movie that I'm gonna go wild with hair and makeup, in honor of Tammy Faye, it's gonna be this one, right?"

Jessica stars in The Eyes of Tammy Faye as the famed evangelist

In a photo Jessica shared on Instagram on Wednesday she could be seen wearing the dress as her glam squad got her ready for the red carpet. "So obsessed with last night’s glam. We went full Disco Jesus and I saw the light," she captioned the photo.

Fans quickly raced to the comments to sing her praises, with one writing: "So obsessed with the glam and you!" Another added: "This hair!"

While she was on the red carpet, Jessica struck a pose with her husband, fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, whom she married in 2017.

Jessica treated fans to a live Q&A on Instagram on her way to the premiere

The Eyes of Tammy Faye follows the story of Tammy and her husband Jim as they created the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and the scandals that arose in the midst of it.

Andrew Garfield also stars in the film, which hits theaters Sept. 17.

