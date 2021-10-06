All you need to know about Jessica Chastain's addictive new drama Scenes From a Marriage The series finally has a release date in the UK

Chance are, you've probably already heard of new domestic drama Scenes From a Marriage. The five-part series, which stars Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, has been a runaway hit with US audiences, so it's no surprise to hear that it's been picked up by Sky Atlantic for UK audiences to also enjoy.

Want to know more? Check out the trailer below and keep reading for everything you need to know about Scenes From a Marriage...

WATCH: See the emotional trailer for Jessica Chastain's addictive new drama

When is Scenes From a Marriage available to watch?

From Monday 11 October, viewers in the UK will be able to watch all six episodes of the domestic drama on Sky Atlantic with a NOW Entertainment Membership. Subscribers can sign up and enjoy their first 30 days for free. After that, they can enjoy unlimited streaming of thousands of TV shows for just £9.99 a month.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac star in the new five-part drama

What is Scenes From a Marriage about?

Directed by Hagai Levi, best known for co-creating the hit Dominic West series The Affair, the miniseries follows husband and wife Jonathan and Mira as their marriage begins to fall apart.

It is a remake of the Swedish original from the 70s, which was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ingmar Bergman and starring his ex-partner Liv Ullman in the role that the Crimson Peak star now takes on. As the official synopsis reads, the reboot reexamines the "depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple".

Who stars in Scenes From a Marriage?

As mentioned, taking on the lead roles in the show are Hollywood heavyweights Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac. Jessica is best known for her roles in the movies The Help, Zero Dark Thirty, Molly's Game and It Chapter Two. Meanwhile, Isaac played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy but is also recognised for his roles in Ex Machina and Inside Llewyn Davis. He is also set to star in the upcoming blockbuster Dune.

It's not the first time the pair have played husband and wife – they previously starred opposite each other in the 2014 crime drama A Most Violent Year.

Joining the pair in the cast are a number of big names, including Billions actor Corey Stoll, Glow star Sunita Mani, Little Fires Everywhere's Nicole Beharie, and Maury Ginsberg, who viewers will have recently seen in Manifest.

What have viewers been saying about Scenes From a Marriage?

The series began airing in the US on streaming site HBO back in September following its debut at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, and ever since then Twitter has been filled with praise for the show. One viewer wrote: "Who has watched #ScenesFromAMarriage? Such a marvelous series, HBO just gave us another masterpiece. I love the views on relationships and marriage, how their imperfections are talked about, and I can't get enough of the fabulous acting."

Another remarked of the penultimate episode, which aired last week: "If you are gonna watch Episode four of #ScenesFromAMarriage ensure you are mentally prepared. 60 minutes of an emotional roller coaster. At the same time, cannot wait for next Monday."

