This Morning viewers unhappy as Holly and Phil absent from show again Where are the usual presenters?

This Morning viewers have taken to Twitter to ask about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after the pair were replaced on Monday’s episode of the hit breakfast show.

Although the pair have had their fair share of absences on the show this year due to Phil testing positive for COVID-19 and Holly missing two weeks while filming a BBC One project, the pair are missing the next few episodes while enjoying their usual one-week break for the half-term holidays.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Don't celebs work in half term I thought @Schofe's girls were all grown up, actresses and actors, politicians are supposed to have au pairs and nannies." Another person added: "Phil and Holly on HOLLIBOBS again cos it's half term perhaps." However, another viewer defended the pair, adding: "They’ve always had school holidays off. And some parents like to spend time with their children!"

Holly has already revealed what she has been up to during her time off. Posting to Twitter, the mum-of-three shared an adorable Valentine’s Day card from her son Chester, which she snapped with their pet pooch Bailey in the background. The card read: "To my Valentine. Roses are red, violets are blue, you are my sunshine and I love you!" Adorable!

Holly and Phil usually present the hit breakfast show

The TV personality captioned the snap: "Chester’s Valentines… Happy Valentine’s Day." Her fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "This is just so cute, aren’t kids adorable, always making us smile with the cute little things they do," while another added: "Ahh melts my heart.. my daughter got a puppy last weekend and her children are totally in love."

