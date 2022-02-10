Holly Willoughby overjoyed as she announces she's a Loose Woman after receiving special gift The This Morning star was thrilled

Holly Willoughby was delighted after she received her very own personalised Loose Women mug from Charlene White on Thursday's This Morning.

The mug was gifted to the ITV presenter as a birthday present from the show's team, prompting Holly to declare herself a "Loose Woman".

WATCH: Holly Willoughby unveils sensational birthday surprise

Towards the end of Thursday's episode, Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield went live to Charlene White in the Loose Women studio, who teased the upcoming show before revealing Holly's gift.

"Holly, a little birdie tells me it's your birthday today," said Charlene while holding up the mug. "So, we've got you the ultimate gift you never knew you needed, your very own Loose Women mug with your name on it! Happy Birthday!"

"I love it, thank you," responded Holly. "That's very kind."

A few minutes later, the mug was delivered to Holly in the This Morning studio. The presenter was delighted with her gift and thanked the Loose Women team: "How nice is that? It's got my name on it! I'm a Loose Woman! Thank you very much."

Holly celebrated her 41st birthday on the show

The personalised mug wasn't the only gift Holly received on Thursday morning as her presenting partner Phillip surprised her with two amazing gifts.

The iconic duo celebrated the mum-of-three's birthday with a custom-made cocktail class, where an expert from Brown's restaurant in Mayfair showed the pair how to make 'The Willoughby' cocktail via video link.

Holly was gifted a personalised mug from the Loose Women

Phillip then revealed his own special gift for the ITV star, presenting her with "a piece of the moon". A long time fan of astrology, Holly was thrilled with the small rock. "I can't believe it," she said. "Who's allowed me to do this? Look, I've got the moon in my hand. That is amazing."

"Mars is heavier than the moon! I can't think of a more incredible gift. When are you ever going to get something like that? Thanks everyone, I can't believe it," she added.

