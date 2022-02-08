Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning after testing negative for COVID? The presenter is absent from the show again

Phillip Schofield celebrated his second day of being Covid negative by posting on his Instagram stories on Tuesday morning - so why is the star not back on This Morning?

Alison Hammond will be standing in again for the dad-of-two as he needs two whole days of negative lateral flow tests before returning to the daytime show, according to an ITV representative.

Phillip announced the good news by posting two photos of negative lateral flow tests to his Instagram story. He posted the first snap on Monday night along with the caption: "Oh hello!! What do we have here?" He also added a meme of a smiley face showing a fingers-crossed sign. Another photo of a negative test followed on Tuesday morning with the caption: "It's official!!! Two days negative... I'm FREEEEE."

The government guidelines currently state that people with COVID-19 in England can end their self-isolation after five full days, as long as they test negative on day five and day six. So hopefully this means that we can expect to see Phillip back on our screens for tomorrow's This Morning show.

Phillip announced that he was Covid negative on Instagram

The ITV host has been forced to isolate in his home after testing positive for the virus last Monday. He shared the news on Instagram by posting a picture of his positive test next to the caption: "Well [expletive]!!" alongside a face-palm emoji, adding: "Currently just a slightly sore throat."

The presenter was subsequently replaced by Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond, who took turns to stand in for Phillip on This Morning, while Stephen Mulhern took over presenting duties for Dancing on Ice on Sunday.

Hopefully, Phillip will be back on our screens tomorrow

Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond opened Tuesday morning's programme with the good news. Holly told the show's viewers: "We do have some good news because, it's been lovely with Alison, but Phil yesterday had a Covid negative test and today is negative again so today he is released! He is free into the world.

"He can finally go out and get some food in his fridge," she added.

