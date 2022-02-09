Holly Willoughby shares concern over 'touching' Phillip Schofield following return to This Morning The presenters reunited on Wednesday's show

This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield finally reunited on the ITV show on Wednesday after spending over three weeks apart.

Both presenters have been absent from the show recently. Holly took time off to film her new BBC show, Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival, while Phillip had been isolating at home with coronavirus until Tuesday.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares concern after Phillip Schofield's return to This Morning

Upon his return, the pair discussed Phillip's temporary immunity to the virus when he said: "You do realise that I am now fully antibody-d up. You could lick my face."

Holly responded: "I know, I actually could. I'd be scared that somebody might come in and pull us apart or something."

"I'm bulletproof for 90 days, allegedly," said Phillip before Holly began to lightly stroke his arm with her hands.

"I'll do that. Let's see if we get a very angry email now," joked Holly before cheekily adding: "We'll work up to licking."

Holly and Phillip were reunited on This Morning on Wednesday

Phillip laughed hysterically before saying, 'We should point out, if you don't know any of this conversation. Months ago, Holly said, 'When we can finally sit together I'm going to lick your face.'

"We're still not officially allowed to, are we?" asked Holly. "I feel like it's really soon."

Fans were quick to react to the hilarious reunion, with one person tweeting: "Great to see you both back, no licking yet you two lol," while another added: "Phil and Holly. Dream Team - missing @AlisonHammond though!!"

Phillip was forced to miss just over a week of This Morning shows as well as Sunday night's Dancing on Ice after testing positive for coronavirus.

Phillip recently tested negative for coronavirus

However, he rejoined Holly on the sofa on Wednesday morning following two whole days of negative lateral flows. He announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday by posting a picture of his negative test to his Instagram stories. He captioned the picture: "It's official!!! Two days negative... I'm FREEEEE."

