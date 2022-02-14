Alexandra Breckenridge shares throwback photo from teenage years The Virgin River actress looks so different!

Virgin River actress Alexandra Breckenridge took to Instagram to share a rare throwback photo from her teenage years – and for a very relatable reason!

The star, who is perhaps best known for portraying Melissa Monroe in the drama series, posted the snap to her Instagram Stories.

The image showed Alexandra adoring a tie-die T-shirt without patterned jeans, sitting in a Wildcat go-kart looking slightly unimpressed, as she captioned the photo: "Sundays. Am I right?"

It's not known how young Alexandra, 39, was in the photo but the star's clothes indicate it was a perhaps a throwback to her teenage years in the nineties.

Alexandra was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and lived there until she was ten years old before moving to Los Angeles, California with her mother, so she could pursue her acting career.

Alexandra Breckenridge shared this photo to her Instagram

Alexandra soon began landing supporting roles in popular comedy films such as Big Fat Liar and She's the Man, the latter of which also starred Channing Tatum and Amanda Bynes. It wasn't long before her stints in films lead to more regular parts on TV.

Nowadays, she's known and adored for portraying lead character, Mel, in Virgin River opposite Martin Henderson who plays her love-interest, Jack.

Although fans of the Netflix romance-drama are eagerly awaiting season four, which is due in the summer, they might have to await a little long for news regarding season five as the show recently halted production.

Chatting on her Instagram Stories in January, Alexandra gave a disappointing update to her followers. She told her 815 thousand followers: "We were supposed to start [filming] in March, but it was pushed so... I don't know. I don't know man. I'm hoping that maybe we'll start in the summer. It would be nice to film in Vancouver in the summer rather than the winter."

