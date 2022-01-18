Alexandra Breckenridge looked so different at start of TV career – see the photos The actress is the star of Netflix's Virgin River

Alexandra Breckenridge is best known for starring as Melinda Monroe in beloved drama series, Virgin River – but the actress has been a recognisable face on TV for a number of years now, even before the success of the Netflix show.

In her early career, the 39-year-old began landing supporting roles in popular comedy films such as Big Fat Liar and She's the Man, the latter of which also starred Channing Tatum and Amanda Bynes. It wasn't long before her stints in films lead to more regular parts on TV.

One of Alexandra's early regular TV appearances was on FOX's animated comedy, Family Guy, created by Seth MacFarlane, for which she voiced a number of different characters over many series, between 2005 and 2018.

In 2007, Alexandra began appearing regularly as Willa McPherson in the FX series, Dirt, which also starred Courteney Cox.

But soon after, the star started performing in roles which arguably defined her career. In 2011, the actress landed a recurring part in popular show American Horror Story and, four years later, started playing Jessie Anderson in The Walking Dead.

Alexandra Breckenridge has appeared in many films and TV shows over the years

More recently, Alexandra is known and adored for her part in beloved show This Is Us, in which she starred as Sophie. She was a regular character in the first season and then became a member of the main cast for series two, before having a guest spot for seasons three, four and five.

Since 2019, she has been portraying Melinda Monroe in Virgin River opposite Martin Henderson, and the show has become a fan favourite over its three series. Luckily for fans, the romance-drama is returning for a fourth instalment very soon!

In late 2021, Alexandra confirmed the cast and crew had wrapped filming for series four, meaning fans can expect the new episodes soon. Although there's not yet a release date, series three wrapped in December 2020 and then landed on Netflix in the summer of 2021. Here's hoping for a quick turnaround for season four!

