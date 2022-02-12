We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're a fan of Virgin River, then the chances are you'll know that the beloved Netflix show, starring Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge, is based on Robyn Carr's hugely popular novel series of the same name.

With three seasons already under their belt, and a fourth on the way, the drama series is clearly heading for a similar success rate as the books. However, some fans might not be aware that the books and the TV show differ somewhat.

The novel series currently consists of 22 books all based in the California town of Virgin River – but the streaming programme does feature some big differences. Find out the main ones here…

WATCH: Virgin River stars shares exciting glimpse from behind the scenes as two new characters are introduced

Not all of the Virgin River books have Mel and Jack as the focus

The Netflix show has Martin and Alexandra as the main focus for each season portraying Jack and Mel's complicated and winding love story. When the drama was first developed, showrunner Sue Tenney said that she had hand-picked certain characters and storylines from Robyn's novels, and made Jack and Mel the focus.

Are you a fan of Virgin River?

This is perhaps unsurprising, because it gives a TV audience main characters to invest in for the long run. Which leads us to the next difference...

There's plenty of characters yet to be introduced to Virgin River

As the book series continues forward, other characters and their story become more a focal point and TV viewers are yet to be introduced to them.

For example, Robyn's novel Second Chance Pass tells the story of Vanessa who comes to Virgin River to find love again but finds herself in a dilemma involving her late husband's close friend. We'll have to wait to see if Vanessa's story is told in future episodes.

Jack and Mel are main characters throughout the Netflix show

Mel's tragic history in Virgin River is different in the books

In the TV show, audiences are told that midwife Mel heads to Virgin River after losing her husband in a tragic car accident and sadly losing a baby. However, in the books, her backstory is slightly different.

Readers are informed that Mel's late husband, Mark, died in a robbery at a local shop. In addition, Mel doesn’t suffer a miscarriage in the book, but the robbery and his subsequent death occurred before they were able to start a family.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in Virgin River

Charmaine and Jack's previous relationship is more of a focus on screen

In Robyn Carr's novels, Charmaine and Jack do have history but, perhaps unsurprisingly, it's not as dramatic as it's been played out on screen. In the book, Jack and Charmaine do have a casual relationship but upon Mel's arrival at Virgin River, Jack realises he has feeling for her instead and he breaks things off with Charmaine.

But in the Netflix show, Charmaine, Jack and Mel's story is vamped up and is even portrayed as a potential love-triangle situation. In season two, Charmaine gets pregnant, and viewers are lead to question that Jack could perhaps be the father. Whereas, the novel shuts down this storyline almost immediately, and it's made clear Jack definitely isn't. But the drama is what we love, right?!

The Virgin River books are much racier

It turns out, the Virgin River episodes on Netflix are quite tame when it comes to racy moments between the love-interests. The novels are aimed at an adult audience and, naturally, more descriptive.

So it's perhaps unsurprising that there's more intimate content in them. However, it seems the TV show has veered away from this, choosing to focus on the stories and dramatic elements between the characters.

