James Haskell announces exciting baby news live on Good Morning Britain

Rugby legend James Haskell has announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife Chloe Madeley.

James, 36, revealed the news while appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, which was hosted by his father-in-law Richard Madeley alongside Ranvir Singh.

WATCH: James Haskell announces that he is expecting his first child with Chloe Madeley

After being prompted by the news presenter, James said: "Well Richard, Chloe and I are expecting our first child. We are going to be having a little girl and you are going to be a grandfather once again.

"Let's hope she has her mother's looks because if she looks anything like me, we are in a spot of bother," he joked before adding: "I've seen Richard with his other grandchild, Kit, and he's the best grandfather in the world so I'm very, very happy."

Soon after James made the announcement on the ITV morning show, Chloe, 34, took to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

James and Chloe's baby scan photo flashed up on the screen on Good Morning Britain

The presenter posted a heartwarming video montage showing the baby growing over several ultrasound appointments. She also shared a photo of her and her mum, Judy Finnigan, holding up ultrasound photos and baby grows, which was taken soon after the couple revealed the news to her parents.

She captioned the post: "Little one," alongside a heart emoji.

Chloe posted the the pictures on Instagram after James' announcement

James and Chloe married in a winter wedding in 2018 after meeting on social media four years earlier. The former rugby player popped the question during a romantic break in Paris.

Chloe announced that they were ready to have a baby back in 2019 following James' stint in the I'm a Celeb jungle.

The couple have been married since 2018

"I'm definitely up for having a baby," she said in her and James' first interview after his departure from the jungle. "Being in the hotel with all the contestants' families and seeing so many little kids running around really made me think. I'm just waiting for my husband to catch up with me."

"He seems more interested in getting a dog," she joked.

James added: "I'm ready, too. We're both on the same page. But yes, I might sneak a dog in first."

