Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh paid a heartfelt tribute during Monday morning's episode of the ITV programme following the sad death of their colleague.

The anchor, who was appearing on the breakfast show alongside Richard Madeley, took a pause on reporting the news to tell viewers at home about the passing of their GMB programme coordinator, Paul Dorrian.

WATCH: Ranvir Singh pays heartfelt tribute to GMB colleague

"I just wanted to say a quick word about our team here at GMB," she began. "Because as you know our show just isn't what it is without the talented team who work behind the scenes here who get everything on air for us every morning. And it is with real sadness in our hearts this morning that we have lost one of our beloved colleagues this weekend, the very, very lovely Paul Dorrian."

"[Paul] was a programme organiser and he literally worked day and night to make sure our technical facilities worked and the show got on air, [he was] a very trusted and loved member of our GMB family. He was here for nearly three decades, since the early days of GMTV, he knows everybody here – a kind, loving man.

Ranvir Singh often presents the ITV morning programme

"He lifted the spirits of everybody who worked with him and who knew him and he was a really close friend to so many of the team here, so there's some sadness behind the scenes here today and all our love and thoughts go to his partner Mike, his two brothers, and the entire family, so young and taken too soon."

Ranvir and Richard were presenting Good Morning Britain on Monday due to regular presenter Susanna Reid taking a break as usual for the half-term week.

Elsewhere on ITV this morning, Lorraine Kelly was replaced by Christine Lampard, while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were absent from This Morning, making way for Friday presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

