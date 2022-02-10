Good Morning Britain viewers complain about Ben Shephard's exclusive interview with Wayne Rooney 

Good Morning Britain viewers have complained about Ben Shephard's exclusive interview with Wayne Rooney, which aired on Thursday's show.

Fans of the ITV morning show questioned why the presenter's interview with the football legend was being aired throughout the programme, rather than focusing on "the important issues".

WATCH: Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway overcome with sadness after Good Morning Britain death

Ben had obtained an interview with Wayne to talk about his new Amazon Prime documentary, Rooney, which looks at his football career as well as his marriage to Coleen.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the coverage, with one person writing: "The show is dedicating way too much time to the Rooney’s. Not interested in their publicity seeking," while another added: "More airtime this morning devoted to Wayne Rooney than the important issues. Enough now."

A third person agreed, commenting: "Is #GoodMorningBritain seriously wasting its entire political analysis spot on Coleen and Wayne Rooney when the government is in chaos and Johnson wants to infect the whole country? Utter madness. No wonder Britain is in a mess. What on earth is going on @kategarraway@benshephard?," while another viewer switched over from the channel: "Who cares? Are @GMB trying to lose all its viewers? I'm off."

Other viewers were glad to see Wayne open up about his life in the interview, with one person tweeting: "The boss, the gaffer, the leader, the architect of the great escape is on the telly. So much love for @WayneRooney."

The footballer's new documentary film, which is released on Amazon Prime on Friday 11 February, sees him revisit the highs and lows of his career, including his mental health struggles and problems with alcohol.

Chatting to Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain, Wayne revealed that he would go on two-day drinking binges to cope with the pressures of his career. "I'd go home and drink for two days straight," he said. "I'd wake up rough, eye drops, chewing gum, mouth wash, try to dust yourself off."

