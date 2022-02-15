Call the Midwife episode eight first look photos appear to confirm beloved characters’ fates Warning, potential spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode

Call the Midwife aired perhaps one of its most stressful episodes of all time on Sunday night - and left fans desperate to know the fates of two beloved characters, Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne. The pair were left unconscious following a train crash - but the first-look photos from the upcoming episode appear to reveal their fates. Find out more…

In the first look photos, Patrick’s son Tim can be seen donning a white coat as he goes to the crash site, presumably to look for his father and Sister Julienne. In another photo, the pair are photographed being carried out of the train wreck on stretchers while unconscious, so we hope they're going to be okay!

Fans couldn’t contain themselves following Sunday’s episode, with many taking to Twitter to discuss the shocking events of the episode. One person wrote: "Nope. Dr. Turner can't die. He and Tim have to go into practice together, and he has to grow old with Shelagh telling him off about sneaking a crafty pie. And what will Poplar do without the best GP in London? #CalltheMidwife."

The first-look photos from episode eight

Another person added: "Oh God, watching that #CallTheMidwife come together - Mr. Corbett's headaches, the approaching trip to Chelmsford, the rift opening between Patrick and Tim, & of course the many portents of doom - made that one of the most terrifying episodes they've ever done. I'm in bits."

Stephen McGann, who plays Dr. Turner, has previously opened up about the show’s future, telling HELLO!: "When we get to the 100th, we'll have to mark it in some way… We've currently signed off on 96 episodes, including [season 11] which we have just been doing and it's over a hundred hours of television.

"It really makes you sit back and go: 'What?!' because when you think about every painstaking hour of that it's more than four days and nights. And every one of those was blood, sweat and tears and it's quite an achievement so I'll think I'll mention it to Heidi."

