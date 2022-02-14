Call the Midwife viewers are saying the same thing following devastating episode - and share theories on show’s future Warning! Spoilers ahead for Sunday night’s episode

Call the Midwife fans were left in shock on Sunday night after the episode saw a major tragedy hit the town of Poplar. Warning, spoilers ahead for the latest episode of the beloved BBC show!

MORE: Helen George shares stunning new post after responding to Call the Midwife criticism

In the episode, Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne are involved in a major train crash, and their fates are left unknown as they are shown to be left unconscious on the train as survivors flee the crash. In the preview to the following episode, the pair still haven’t been discovered, while Tim worries that he wasn’t on speaking terms with his father before he boarded the train.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife's latest episode saw two beloved characters in mortal peril

Speaking about the devastating episode, one person wrote: "It’s been 28 minutes and I haven’t moved from my sofa I’m in that much of a state of shock #CallTheMidwife," while another added: "I miss me from an hour and a half ago, the girl who hadn't yet watched Sr. Julienne and Dr. Turner get on that train."

A third person tweeted: "I haven't missed one single episode of #CallTheMidwife since it began like 11 years ago but never have I been as shook by an episode as this evening. How am I gonna cope awaiting episode 8???"

What did you think of the episode?

Fans also praised the latest episode, with one posting: "Oh God, watching that #CallTheMidwife come together - Mr Corbett's headaches, the approaching trip to Chelmsford, the rift opening between Patrick and Tim, & of course the many portents of doom - made that one of the most terrifying episodes they've ever done. I'm in bits."

MORE: Call the Midwife fans unimpressed for same reason

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George reaches out to fans after recent episode

Of course, people were also keen to share theories on where the show might go next, and some are certainly trying to stay positive! One tweet read: "Nope. Dr Turner can't die. He and Tim have to go into practice together, and he has to grow old with Shelagh telling him off about sneaking a crafty pie. And what will Poplar do without the best GP in London?" What do you think will happen next?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.