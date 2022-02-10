Helen George shares stunning new post after responding to Call the Midwife criticism The actress plays Nurse Trixie in the BBC drama

Helen George has returned to social media after responding to the backlash she received over a recent Call the Midwife episode.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the actress - who plays Nurse Trixie Franklin in the beloved period drama - looked flawless as she revealed one of the environmentally-friendly beauty products she adores - a deodorant from We Are Wild.

"I started using this a couple of months ago," she tells her followers. "I was looking to reduce my plastic waste, I'm recycling so much. And this is completely plastic-free."

She added: "There are refills that go inside, they look like plastic but are not and are compostable, so completely zero waste. Also it's a natural deodorant."

On the importance of this product, Helen continued: "There's no sulphates or aluminium in which was really important to me. I've tried other ones in the past that didn't work and this absolutely does."

The post comes days after the actress took to social media to defend herself after viewers questioned her decision to continue to work on the 11th series of the BBC series during her pregnancy, despite the fact that her character is not with child.

Helen recently defended her decision to work during her pregnancy

"I've seen too many ridiculous comments about my pregnancy whilst filming @CallTheMidwife1 (also thank you for the lovely comments!)," she began. "Women get pregnant, our bodies change. But we have the right to work if we choose to do so. How about just supporting it, and don’t question it?"

Helen's co-star, Olly Rix, who plays widower Matthew Aylward in the drama, also defended her. Replying to a tweet that read: "It's very unprofessional in my opinion, it's not as it's filmed all year round. It's a short window. She should quit if she wants to be pregnant during filming. It ruins continuity and the aesthetics of the show."

The actor referenced the Twitter user and wrote: "Take a bow, Fanny. Dumbest [expletive] tweet of the night."

