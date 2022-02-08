We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Call the Midwife viewers found themselves in a state of panic following the most recent episode of the BBC series – but now there is some uplifting news for fans.

A message on the show's official Twitter account has confirmed that the hugely popular Call the Midwife anniversary book, A Labour of Love, is now back in stock.

WATCH: Have you seen the new episode of Call the Midwife yet?

The post read: "NEWS! Our sell-out #CallTheMidwife anniversary book is now back in stock! Grab your copy here before it sells out again! Xx."

Needless to say, fans of the show were thrilled with the update. One person wrote in a reply underneath: "It is an amazing book! Got my mum it for Christmas and I've finally got my hands on it.

"Only about half way through but totally hooked. @StephenMcGann writes so beautifully it is like he is talking to you and it's great to hear from the other cast and crew too. Just brilliant x."

Call the Midwife is adored by fans

A second echoed this, writing: "I got this for Christmas & just finished reading it. A great read. Well done @StephenMcGann and the rest of team." A third wrote excitedly: "Just ordered!!"

The lavishly illustrated hardback celebrates the ten years of life, love and laughter that have gone into creating the BBC drama, with new interviews from the cast and creators and never-seen-before images from the set.

Meanwhile, the most recent episode had fans worried on behalf of Sister Monica Joan, played by Judy Parfitt, after a bird flew into Nonnatus house – a bad omen according to the midwife.

As the midwives attempted to handle the situation, Sister Monica said: "There’s someone among us about to meet our maker," leaving viewers anxious about the character's fate.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "That crow better not be coming for Sister Monica Joan, that woman is not allowed to die," while another added: "Please don't kill off sister Monica Joan, I couldn't bear it. I would cry all the time, love her so much."

