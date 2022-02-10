Call the Midwife teases 'difficult' plot in new episode amid worry for beloved character The BBC drama returns this weekend

Call the Midwife is continuing with series 11 this weekend and the new episode looks just as brilliant as ever. However, the BBC midwifery drama has shared a first look clip at the seventh instalment, hinting that a "difficult" plot could be ahead.

Posting on Instagram and Twitter, the official accounts shared a short snippet of Sunday's episode, writing in the caption: "Troubled teens, baby blues, difficult choices, harsh words… Call the Midwife. Continues Sunday at 8pm on BBC1 xx."

WATCH: Call the Midwife teases 'difficult' plot ahead in first look at episode seven

The video shows Doctor Patrick Turner and his son, Timothy, having a heated conversation, as well as Nurse Nancy Corrigan worrying about her choosing between her daughter and her career. In another moment, Sister Monica Joan can be seen shooing away a raven from Nonnatus House – a moment that also left viewers on edge last week.

One fan noticed the moment from the teaser clip shared on social media, writing: "Someone needs to remove that Raven, I don't want to say goodbye to Sister Monica Joan." Others were equally worried about the beloved character's fate, as a second fan tweeted: "That crow better not be coming for Sister Monica Joan, that woman is not allowed to die."

Call the Midwife returns on Sunday with episode seven

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Please don't kill off sister Monica Joan, I couldn't bear it. I would cry all the time, love her so much." So far, there's been no confirmation that Judy Parfitt is set to leave the show – but audiences will have to wait to find out Sister Monica's fate.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads: "An unforeseen event in Poplar means that Nonnatus House suffers its biggest threat yet. But this time it's not the bricks and mortar that are in danger - it's the people.

"Sister Frances takes charge of a spirited young teenage mother who is shortly to move out of foster care and into her own accommodation. While Sister Frances strives to prepare her, things take a serious turn with the young mother's health."

