Francesca Shillcock
The BBC drama has dropped a first look clip of the upcoming seventh episode and has teased that a "difficult" plot is ahead – following last week's worry for a beloved character…
Call the Midwife is continuing with series 11 this weekend and the new episode looks just as brilliant as ever. However, the BBC midwifery drama has shared a first look clip at the seventh instalment, hinting that a "difficult" plot could be ahead.
Posting on Instagram and Twitter, the official accounts shared a short snippet of Sunday's episode, writing in the caption: "Troubled teens, baby blues, difficult choices, harsh words… Call the Midwife. Continues Sunday at 8pm on BBC1 xx."
WATCH: Call the Midwife teases 'difficult' plot ahead in first look at episode seven
The video shows Doctor Patrick Turner and his son, Timothy, having a heated conversation, as well as Nurse Nancy Corrigan worrying about her choosing between her daughter and her career. In another moment, Sister Monica Joan can be seen shooing away a raven from Nonnatus House – a moment that also left viewers on edge last week.
One fan noticed the moment from the teaser clip shared on social media, writing: "Someone needs to remove that Raven, I don't want to say goodbye to Sister Monica Joan." Others were equally worried about the beloved character's fate, as a second fan tweeted: "That crow better not be coming for Sister Monica Joan, that woman is not allowed to die."
Call the Midwife returns on Sunday with episode seven
Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Please don't kill off sister Monica Joan, I couldn't bear it. I would cry all the time, love her so much." So far, there's been no confirmation that Judy Parfitt is set to leave the show – but audiences will have to wait to find out Sister Monica's fate.
The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads: "An unforeseen event in Poplar means that Nonnatus House suffers its biggest threat yet. But this time it's not the bricks and mortar that are in danger - it's the people.
"Sister Frances takes charge of a spirited young teenage mother who is shortly to move out of foster care and into her own accommodation. While Sister Frances strives to prepare her, things take a serious turn with the young mother's health."
