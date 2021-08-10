How to apply for Love Is Blind, Queer Eye, Too Hot to Handle and more Fancy being on one of your favourite shows?

Attention all reality show fans! Would you want to appear on one of your favourite shows? We’re talking Queer Eye, Love is Blind, The Circle and more? Then look no further! Netflix is doing its ‘largest reality casting call ever’ and is encouraging people to sign up to join their favourite shows, so what are you waiting for?

The website reads: “Do you want to be on Netflix? Suck at baking? Awesome. Looking for true love? Great! Does your home need a facelift? We got you. You can now submit your video to potentially be on one or many Netflix Reality series! Show us the real you.”

The applications are open to residents of the US, Canada, UK and Ireland, where you can apply to be on shows such as The Floor is Lava, Nailed It, Too Hot to Handle, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo and more. Check out the website for the full list here.

So what do you have to do to be in with a shot of getting onto the Netflix show of your dreams? The site reads: “Netflix Reality wants to see the real you...in one minute or less. To be considered, submit a video being your fabulous self... No ring light, no glam. Just. Be. You.” Good luck!

