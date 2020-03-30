Here's how to apply for series two of Netflix's Love is Blind Could you see yourself in one of the pods?

The first series of Love is Blind had everyone gripped when it landed on Netflix last month and viewers will no doubt be thrilled to hear that the show is returning! The dating programme followed a group of couples, who met 'blind' in pods, on their whirlwind journeys to find out whether love really is blind. If you're not only excited for the new series, but wondering how to get on there yourself, then look no further! Here's how to apply for the dating show everyone's talking about…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amber confronts Jessica in explosive Love is Blind reunion

Applications for the second series are officially open, and you can put yourself forward by filling in and sending off the online form here. If you're unfamiliar with the format of the show (where have you been?!) then this is what you could look forward to. If your application if successful you could be whisked away to become one of a number of singles all hoping to find The One.

MORE: How the Love is Blind couples are coping during coronavirus isolation

You could be meeting The One in the Love is Blind pods

First, you'll enter the 'pods' where you'll speak to a number of other singles and get to know them for who they are, not what they look like. If you're lucky enough to find your match (and you say yes to the big question) you'll then be transported to a tropical island where you and your new love will be put to the test during your first holiday. Then, after moving in and meeting family, you'll meet your other half at the end of aisle, where you both (hopefully) say I Do.

MORE: Love is Blind: which couples are still together?

Series one, presented by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, focused on six main couples: Amber and Matt (Barnett), Lauren and Cameron, Damien and Giannina, Jessica and Mark, Kenny and Kelly and Carlton and Diamond. And the ten episodes were certainly full of drama, tears and, fortunately, a few 'I do's. We cannot wait for the shows return!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.