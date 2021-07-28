Viewers are saying the same thing about Love is Blind: After the Altar What has happened to the couples since?

Love is Blind: After the Altar has finally landed on Netflix, and sees the successful and not-so-successful couples from the dating show reunite to have a party… and to share with us what they have been up to since the explosive finale.

While some of the stars, including Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, are still living in wedded bliss after tying the knot on the show, other relationships are in a little more trouble - and plenty of viewers took to Twitter to discuss one romance in particular.

In the show, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli were dating, when Damian decided against marrying Giannina at the altar, shocking his would-be bride and viewers alike. However, since the show they have rekindled their relationship - but it appeared to be as rocky as ever as Damian brought Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago as a ‘friend’ date to the party.

Francesca from Too Hot to Handle attended a party with Damian

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “Francesca, a friend????? Please. She was flirting with Damian 90% of the conversation and he was responding back,” while another added: “But can we talk about how obvious it was that Damian cheated on Giannina with Francesca when those pictures came out…and then inviting her to the party as his ‘friend’. He’s so manipulative and a [expletive].”

A third person wrote: “Damian is so confusing like is he with Giannina or Francesca?! If I was Giannina I would not be happy with him hanging out with her and bringing her to the party.” The episode also saw drama with the former couple Diamond and Carlton, who were engaged on the show before Carlton told her that he was bisexual, and she was upset that he hadn’t enclosed the information to her sooner. The confession led to a heated argument where the pair ultimately broke up.

In the episode, Lauren met up with Carlton to discuss the situation, with Lauren explaining: “Put yourself in her shoes… you have to realise she’s receiving a lot of information… I think the main thing was that maybe she wanted you to tell her sooner. I’m just trying to understand perspective,” leading Carlton to ultimately storm out of the restaurant.

Things were also tense with Carlton

Speaking about his reaction, one person wrote: “Watching #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar and the way Carlton just came at Lauren was really unnecessary he’s trying so hard to be the victim when he knew he was dead wrong! Smh,” while another added: “So even two years later Carlton doesn’t understand that he could have let Diamond know earlier #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar."

