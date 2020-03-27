How the Love is Blind couples are coping during coronavirus isolation See how Lauren and Cameron and others are passing the time

Love is Blind had us all gripped from start to finish when it aired on Netflix last month. The ten-part series became an obsession amongst its viewers as they watched a group of couples embark on a crazy journey to find out whether love really is blind. Some said 'I do' while some, perhaps inevitably, said 'I don't', but how are the couples coping now they're in lockdown? Like many of us, the couples are having to remain indoors as part of the World Health Organisation guidelines to self-isolate and social distance to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. So as well as considering re-watching the whole of Love is Blind again (we certainly have the time!), we also can't help but wonder how our favourite couples from the show are passing the time. Here's all you need to know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amber confronts Jessica during Love is Blind reunion

Amber and Matt Barnett

Amber and Matt Barnett are easily one of the favourite couples from the show. Although they had a rocky journey throughout, they made it to the altar and both said I do. And now, despite being on lockdown, the couple are clearly happier than ever. Both Amber and Barnett have been keeping their followers entertained and updated while in isolation. Amber posted this adorable picture of the couple in matching onesies and captioned it: "'You’re entirely BONKERS. But I’ll tell you a secret. All the best people are.' Doing this quarantine in our usual "unfashionable" fashion." Cute.

MORE: Will The Graham Norton Show air during the lockdown?

Amber and Barnett are making the most of their time indoors together

Lauren and Cameron Hamilton

Another favourite couple from the show is Lauren and Cameron Hamilton. The two pretty much sailed through the series, got married and prepared to live happily ever after. And that's clearly what they're doing! As well as enjoying each other's company while isolating, the husband and wife also have an adorable pooch to keep them entertained.

Lauren and Cameron have their adorable dog to keep them entertained

The couple have also been enjoying barbequing on their balcony, and even going live on Instagram with some celebs! Miley Cyrus joined them for a chat to keep their followers spirits' up. Lauren shared the screenshot of their video chat, and captioned the post: "Had a blast chatting with @mileycyrus today! So grateful to join her in spreading love and light through these times when the world could use a break from all of the darkness. Kudos to you @mileycyrus for #BrightMinded We love you and keep spreading all these #PositiveVibes."

Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli

Damian and Giannina may not have tied the knot (who else remembers THAT dramatic moment?) but they revealed in the reunion episode that they had infact reunited and appear to be stronger than ever. And it looks like the couple are happily passing time together while in isolation.

MORE: 13 Netflix shows that will make your time inside productive

Damian and Gigi didn't get married but remain a couple

Damien posted an adorable selfie of the couple posing together, writing: "Hope all of my friends and followers have stayed healthy during the current health concerns. #staysafeside." The couple have clearly also been enjoying walking outside together while keeping a safe distance. Damian reposted a fan picture of the two after they were spotted hiking and wrote "Social distancing of course!"

Jessica Barnett and Mark Cuevas

Jessica and Mark may not have made it as a couple, but they continue to be hugely popular on social media from their time on the show. Both have been keeping their followers entertained and updated on how they're coping. Jessica has naturally been spending a lot of time with her pet pooch Payton and has also been reminiscing about former baseball games of her beloved team Chicago Cubs. Posting an adorable selfie with Payton on her Instagram, the blonde beauty wrote: "How about a little TBT?! In honor of what would've been @MLB Opening Day [Major League Baseball], watching the Cubbies win it all in the 2016 World Series. It never gets old!"

Jessica posted this sweet throwback with her dog Payton

Meanwhile, Mark has been using his time at home to keep active. The Atlanta native has been often doing live streams on Instagram for his fans to follow along with his exercise routines, and has been posting individual workouts too.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.