Former Teen Mom star Chelsea Houska launches new HGTV project with family Chelsea will launch her own home renovation show

Former Teen Mom star Chelsea Houska and husband Cole Deboer are set to return to TV in their own six-part home renovation show.

Tentatively titled Farmhouse Fabulous, Chelsea and Cole will be joined by Chelsea's father, Randy, who will help them on their journey as they launch a full-time renovation and design business Down Home DeBoers in South Dakota, and help local families make over their homes.

The show will premiere in spring 2023 on HGTV.

"We can't wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home," 30-year-old Chelsea shared.

"After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it's evolved into our passion," 33-year-old Cole added.

Chelsea's eldest daughter Aubree Skye, 12 (whose father is Adam Lind) will appear in the show, as well as the couple's three children, daughters three-year-old Layne Ettie and one-year-old Walker June, and son Watson Cole, five.

"Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business," added HGTV's SVP of Programming & Production, Betsy Ayala. "We'll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we're sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!"

In 2020 Chelsea teamed up with a South Dakota boutique for a clothing line and also launched Aubree Says, a lifestyle brand that sold homeware goods.

Chelsea left MTV show Teen Mom in November 2020 after ten years.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," she told fans at the time.

"After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.

"We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this."

