Teen Mom's Leah Messer reveals why her three daughters are 'so proud' of her The MTV star, 28, has three girls

Teen Mom star Leah Messer has revealed that her three daughters are "so proud" of her after she finished her first book.#

Leah, who found fame on the MTV show, released her book Hope, Grace & Faith in April 2020, and has now admitted that it was important for her to "leave that legacy behind for them and be their biggest role model."

"I’m taking the lead on that in their lives so they can do even more [when they’re older]," she told Heavy.

Leah, 28, is from West Virginia, and has been married twice. She welcomed twins Aliannah and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms as a teenager and later wed Jeremy Calvert, with whom she welcomed Adalynn.

MORE: Amanda Seyfried's daughter featured in rare photo

Leah is mom to three girls

When Ali was a toddler her health became a major concern for Leah and she was later diagnosed with Titin Muscular Dystrophy, a rare form of the disease that's typically only found in adults.

"Ali loves reading and writing. She is my next best-selling author, period,” Leah added, revealing that Ali's twin Aleeah, 11, plays the piano and sings, something she "discovered she loved during the pandemic."

However she shared that Addie, now eight, wants to be a teacher "just so she can boss little kids around."

The twins are now 11 and Addie is eight

Leah starred on the MTV series Teen Mom 2 along with Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans.

She was best pals with Kailyn for years, although they fell out in late 2019 over Leah's alleged involvement in a "cult."

Leah first posted in October about her involvement in Mastery in Transformational Training, which has been accused of being a cult by former members.

Leah and Kail were best pals for years

In December, Radar Online obtained text messages in which Kailyn allegedly wrote: “I really don’t know what to do. I don’t want to lose her as a friend but I also don’t think any of this is ok.

“Unfortunately those programs target weak people who can be manipulated.”

They have since spoken publicly to confirm they are still friends.

Read more HELLO! US stories here