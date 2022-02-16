Yellowstone bosses confirm new spin-off as 1883 gets second season Big news for fans of Yellowstone and 1883

Big news for fans of Yellowstone and 1883 - Paramount has confirmed that Yellowstone has received additional episodes, 1883 will get a season two, and fans are also getting another spin-off series.

1932 will follow the Dutton family "during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression" and it is thought to focus specifically on a son of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's characters from 1883.

1883 is currently airing weekly on Paramount+ and more episodes will air in the fall, along with the second half of Yellowstone's season five which is expected to begin in the spring. These new episodes will be a vehicle to introduce 1932.

Yellowstone's fifth season will also feature four more episodes than past seasons.

The franchise has been created by Taylor Sheridan, and the Sheridan-verse as Paramount has taken to calling it, has become a huge hit with viewers. The creator said in a statement during the Television Critics Association spring press tour that he is building stories around “the forgotten chapters of the American experience."

Tanya Giles — chief programming officer for ViacomCBS Streaming confirmed the news: "The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+.

"Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

Yellowstone has gained a huge following over the last few years since it began airing on the Paramount Network in 2018 and ended season four as one of the most-watched shows in America.

The cast, including Kevin Costner, has been nominated for best ensemble in a drama series at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

It follows sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States that borders an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park.

However, as land grabs make developers billions, he has to enter the corrupt world of shifting alliances, unsolved murders, and hard-earned respect to keep the family property.

Set nearly 150 years before the events of Yellowstone, 1883 shines a light on the Dutton family's humble beginnings, with real-life couple Tim and Faith playing early 19th century travelers, the ancestors of Yellowstone family, as they travel through the Great Plains to the Wild West.