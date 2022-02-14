The Lord of the Rings prequel trailer is finally here - and viewers are saying the same thing Will you be watching the Amazon Prime Video show?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer finally made its debut during the Super Bowl on Sunday - and plenty were quick to take to social media to comment on the first look at the return to Middle Earth.

MORE: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: meet the cast

The trailer teased a huge new adventure involving a new group of heroes including a young Galadriel and Elrond - and fans appeared to be delighted by the first look, with one joking: "Damn I hate my nerd soul for actually being excited, against all reason," while another added: "This looks good, I’m into it." A third person added: "This looks amazing and I'm SO excited for it to be released! I've waited so long to see a story in the Second Age and personally, I think this will easily live up to the hype!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lord of the Rings prequel trailer is finally here!

However, others weren’t overly thrilled by the first look, with one writing: "Wow. I knew it was going to be soulless but I feel nothing from this. It lacks that flair that even The Hobbit movies got right." Meanwhile, the YouTube comments on the official trailers have been flooded with the same comment in a series of languages, which reads: "'Evil cannot create anything new, they can only corrupt and ruin good forces have invented or made.' - J.R.R Tolkien." HELLO! has reached out to Amazon Prime Video for comment.

Will you be watching the show?

So what can we expect from the show? The official synopsis reads: "The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history.

MORE: The Lord of the Rings TV show announces official title – and fans are freaking out

MORE: 47 hottest brand new shows coming to our screens in 2022

"This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.