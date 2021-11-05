Stranger Things actress to star in Taylor Swift's first-ever film - and fans are freaking out! The popstar is releasing a short film to coincide with her upcoming rerecorded album

Taylor Swift has proved that she really is one of the most hardworking people in showbiz! The award-winning singer-songwriter has announced that on top of rerecording her back catalogue of albums, she has decided to make her first foray into the world of filmmaking!

The singer revealed on Friday that she's written and directed a short movie to coincide with the upcoming release of her rerecorded album Red (Taylor's Version). Titled All Too Well: The Short Film, it will serve as the music video for her highly-anticipated new ten-minute version of her heartbreak anthem All Too Well.

If that wasn't exciting enough, it will also feature two A-list names! The short film, which will be released on Friday 12 November, will star Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink alongside Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien. Taylor herself is also billed in the cast, meaning that viewers can perhaps expect to see the pop star show off her acting chops too!

The exciting news was announced exclusively on Good Morning America on Friday 5 November, with one of ABC's news anchors telling viewers: "We have all enjoyed Fearless (Taylor's Version) but now there is a new short film, written and directed by - and also starring - Miss Taylor Swift."

"It's called All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) and comes out a week from today," she said before unveiling the cryptic trailer for the upcoming flick.

Dylan O'Brien will also star in the short film

The trailer doesn't give much away about what fans can expect from All Too Well: The Short Film; it shows a vintage car driving down a rural road covered in glorious orange and yellow autumn leaves, evoking the lyrics of the fan favourite song: "We're singing in the car, getting lost upstate / Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place."

Fans were naturally sent into meltdown with the surprise announcement, with many taking to Twitter to express their excitement. "THE CAST. 10 MINUTES. TAYLOR. SADIE. DYLAN. MASTERPIECE!!! #RedTaylorsVersion #AllTooWell,” one wrote. Another opted a very appropriate lyric from the song: "I MIGHT BE OKAY BUT I'M NOT FINE AT ALL!!!"

A third said: "You know you're a good storyteller/songwriter when you can make a short film from the story of a song. That's Taylor Swift right there."

The short film will mark the 31-year-old singer's first foray into the world of directing. However, in the past, she has stepped in front of the camera several times; she has appeared in the films Cats, Valentines Day and The Giver.

Taylor announced earlier this year that Red would be the second album she will be rerecording following a dispute with her former management label Big Machine Records. The album will feature nine additional 'From the Vault' tracks as well as collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran.

