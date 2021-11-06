Stranger Things fans work out season four release date after spotting major clue in new trailer Check out the new trailer here...

In celebration of Stranger Things Day on Saturday, Netflix treated fans to a brand new look at season four - and fans are convinced it contains a major hint as to when the new episodes will be released!

The official Twitter account for the streaming platform dropped the new one-minute trailer, along with the caption: "We will have the best spring break, ever. Welcome to California. #StrangerThingsDay." Check it out for yourself below...

WATCH: Check out the new trailer for Stranger Things season four

As fans may - or may not - remember (season three was released over two years ago after all), the last time we saw Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang, the Mind Flayer had been destroyed and Eleven had been taken in by Joyce Byers after Jim Hopper seemingly died.

It was revealed at the very end of the season that the Byers were keen to put Hawkins behind them and move to somewhere new and now we know that that place is California!

However, what we still don't know is when season four will finally land on screens, as the streamer has still not given any more information about the release date besides it being sometime in 2022. But, according to internet sleuths, it isn't that far away!

Are you looking forward to season four of the Netflix series?

"Spring break, does that means this season gonna be release between March and April? I hope so!" one excited fan wrote, while another said: "Yep, this will be released sometime around Spring Break because that's what they've done in previous years."

A third fan went full detective mode and seemingly managed to pinpoint the exact release date. Noting that Eleven stated in the trailer that it was "Day 185" since they had left the Indiana town, they theorised: "Is it 185 days after they left? They left three months after July 4th, so Oct. 4th. 185 days would be April 7th. But who knows."

Will, Joyce and Eleven have moved to California

It's worth noting that previous instalments of the show have dropped around the same time of year as the in-series events; season two, which takes place over Halloween, was released on 27 October 2017 while season three, which centres around the Fourth of July, came out on that very same day in 2019.

Meanwhile, the show's executive producer Shawn Levy hinted that the show could end in just a couple of season's time. Asked by Collider if season five could be the last, he said: "I have the end in sight. The brothers have the end in sight. There is a plan and that too will be shared not quite as soon as a sense of when season four is coming out, but soon enough. I can say this. No, one's making it up as we go along and there is an endgame, if you will."

The brothers behind the show, creators Ross and Matt Duffer have previously stated their intentions to end the show after "four or five seasons".

