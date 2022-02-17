Austin Butler is unrecognizable as Elvis Presley in trailer for Buz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic Austin Butler has fully transformed into the King of Rock and Roll

Austin Butler has fully transformed into the King of Rock and Roll in the first trailer for Buz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic of the singer Elvis Presley.

Starring Austin as the singer throughout the decades, the trailer for Elvis begins with Tom Hanks' Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis' longtime manager, as he narrates: "There are some who make me out to be the villain of this here story."

Elvis then appears as a young boy who discovers a traveling gospel ministry and his love for the blues, before Austin as Elvis hits the stage and gives a rousing performance, as watched by Tom.

"Are you born with destiny? Or does it just come knocking at your door?" Tom says.

"At that moment I watched that skinny boy transform into a superhero. He was my destiny."

The film chronicles the life and career of the rock-and-roll legend through his ups in the 1950s and 1960s to his later downfall and then return to the stage before his death in 1977. Elvis was also caught up in the 1960s civil rights movement, which the trailer touches upon, and the controversy he faced for his musical styling and dance moves in the 1950s.

Austin underwent vocal training to play Elvis

"Some people want to put me in jail, the way I was moving," we hear Elvis reflect at one point, adding: "I can't move, I can't sing."

The trailer also shows his attempt to reconnect with his youth and love for gospel: "I'm almost 40 and nobody's going to remember me. I need to get back to who I really am. This could all be over in a flash."

Elvis also stars Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.

It will "delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America," according to Warner Bros.

Tom Hanks stars as Col. Parker

Austin previously shared that "fundamentally getting to explore the humanity of somebody who has become the wallpaper of society" was the key to getting him involved in the project.

"He's such an icon and held to superhuman status. To get to explore that for years and learn why he was the way that he was, it was such a joy that I could do that for the rest of my life probably," he continued.

Austin also performed all of the musical numbers in the film, and underwent vocal training for six to seven days a week for months before filming.

Elvis is released in cinema son 24 June 2022