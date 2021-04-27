Sir Tom Jones reveals truth about 'romance' with Priscilla Presley following wife's death Linda sadly passed away in April 2016

Sir Tom Jones has addressed claims that he is dating Priscilla Presley, wife of his late friend, Elvis Presley.

The Welsh singer sadly lost his wife Linda in April 2016 following a short but fierce battle with cancer. The couple had been married since they were just 16.

MORE: Tom Jones' family photo album: a rare look at the singer's life with late wife Linda

In the wake of Linda's death, Sir Tom, 80, has been romantically linked to 75-year-old Priscilla, who was married to Elvis from 1967 until 1973.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Jones moves The One Show's Alex Jones to tears as he discusses late wife Linda

Speaking to People magazine, he revealed: "We're not dating, but we do go out to dinner. A friend of mine, Jeff Franklin, is a TV producer, and he's got a big house up in L.A. We'll go up there and have sing-a-longs and things like that.

MORE: Tom Jones' £2.6million mansion with late wife Linda is its own village

READ: Tom Jones: The Voice judge's controversial love life and children revealed

"She's up there a lot, and so, we talk, and she's a very dear friend of mine, Priscilla. I mean, I met her in the '60s, and she's been a friend of mine ever since. But there is nothing romantic, no."

Sir Tom pictured with Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Sir Tom further admitted that he "couldn't" ever get married again after losing his beloved wife because "there's no history with anybody else".

MORE: Tom Jones' real reason for leaving LA home after 19 years

The star recently spoke about his wife's death in an interview with The Sun and explained how his track, I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall took him back to Linda's final days.

The singer married Linda when they were just 16

"I was there in the hospital room with her for the last 10 days," he shared. "I said: 'My god Linda, I don't know what I'm going to do with myself because I won't be able to sing, I won't be able to get the words out.'

"She said: 'You must. Don't fall with me, I've got to go but you don't. When you get on stage think of me laughing, don't think of me as I am now - think of all the years we had together and that should lift you up' - which it does."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.