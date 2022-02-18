Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix First New Girl, now this?!

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!

All eight seasons of the show along with The People vs. OJ Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace will be removed from the streaming service from 1 March, which is most likely due to the streaming license running out. However, there is no word yet whether the show will land on another streaming service, so watch this space!

WATCH: American Horror Story is being taken off the streaming service

Fans weren’t best pleased about the news, with one writing: "#americanhorrorstory is leaving netflix??!!" While another added: "Petition for @netflix to not remove American horror story #netflix #americanhorrorstory." A third person wrote: "American horror story’s being taken off Netflix," alongside a broken heart emoji.

This isn’t the first popular series to be confirmed to be leaving Netflix, as the host of superhero shows including Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Luke Cage are also confirmed to be leaving the streaming platform.

However, it isn’t all bad news on Netflix as fans were finally given the premiere date for Stranger Things season four on Thursday! The official Twitter account shared a series of posters starring Eleven, Mike, Hopper, Dustin and Lucas, before tweeting: "Every ending has a beginning. Vol. 1 is coming May 27. Vol. 2 is coming July 1."

The news was soon followed up with a letter from the show's creators, the Russo Brothers, who wrote: "With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one."

